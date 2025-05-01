Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of conditions would most favor a successful reaction for a primary alkyl halide?
87
views
Which of the following sets of conditions would most favor a successful reaction for a primary alkyl halide?
Given the following reaction: + → ?, predict the major product of this reaction.
Given the following alkyl halides: 1. (methyl bromide), 2. (ethyl bromide), 3. (isopropyl bromide), 4. (tert-butyl bromide), rank them from most to least reactive in an reaction.
Arrange the following compounds in order from fastest to slowest reaction rate when reacting with as the nucleophile: 1-bromopropane, 2-bromopropane, 2-bromo-2-methylpropane.