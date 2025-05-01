Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the major organic product formed when reacts with in an reaction?
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Which of the following is the major organic product formed when reacts with in an reaction?
Which of the following statements best describes the mechanism of an reaction?
Which of the following sets of conditions would most favor a successful reaction for a primary alkyl halide?
Given the following reaction: + → ?, predict the major product of this reaction.
Arrange the following compounds in order from fastest to slowest reaction rate when reacting with as the nucleophile: 1-bromopropane, 2-bromopropane, 2-bromo-2-methylpropane.