Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsLeaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3

Predict the mechanism of PBr3, and draw the final product.

Johnny Betancourt
295
1
25
07:18
Learning the mechanism of SOCl2.
Johnny Betancourt
509
23
06:01
