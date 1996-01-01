22. Condensation Chemistry
Condensation Reactions
Problem 15}
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following compound has been found to be an inhibitor of penicillinase. The enzyme can be reactivated by hydroxylamine (NH2OH). Propose a mechanism to account for the reactivation.
