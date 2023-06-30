Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryLewis Structure
Problem 1k
Textbook Question

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has been used as an anti-inflammatory rub for race horses. DMSO and acetone appear to have similar structures, but the C=O carbon atom in acetone is planar, while the S=O sulfur atom in DMSO is ­pyramidal. Draw Lewis structures for DMSO

and acetone

, predict the hybridizations, and explain these observations.

Verified Solution
