Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has been used as an anti-inflammatory rub for race horses. DMSO and acetone appear to have similar structures, but the C=O carbon atom in acetone is planar, while the S=O sulfur atom in DMSO is pyramidal. Draw Lewis structures for DMSO
and acetone
, predict the hybridizations, and explain these observations.
