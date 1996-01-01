15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
Problem 14k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The IR spectrum for anisole contains two C―O stretching bands in the fingerprint region. Match the band to the bond that gives rise to it. Why are these bands so intense?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Common IR Frequencies with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning