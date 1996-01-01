15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
5:56 minutes
Problem 15k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Replace Hₐ, H₆, and H꜀ in methyl benzene with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the three products you obtain? Based on this, how many signals would you expect for these hydrogens in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Assumption for 1H NMR Signals with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice