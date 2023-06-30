Which reactions will produce the desired product in good yield? You may assume that
aluminum chloride is added as a catalyst in each case. For the reactions that will not give
a good yield of the desired product, predict the major products.
(e) toluene + HNO3, H2SO4, heat (Desired Product: 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene (TNT))
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
49
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Friedel-Crafts Alkylation with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt