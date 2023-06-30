Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsReducing Agent
4:35 minutes
Problem 10e
Textbook Question

Suggest carbonyl compounds and reducing agents that might be used to form the following alcohols (b) 1-cyclohexylpropan-1-ol

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
39
Was this helpful?
9:28m

Watch next

Master Reducing Agents with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
09:28
Reducing Agents
Johnny Betancourt
266
1
36
00:15
Intro
Johnny Betancourt
121
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.