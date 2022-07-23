Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Formation and Stability The stability of a molecule is often determined by the presence of chemical bonds. In the case of diatomic hydrogen (H₂), two hydrogen atoms share a pair of electrons, forming a covalent bond. This bond lowers the energy of the system compared to free hydrogen atoms, which exist as individual, unbonded entities. Thus, the formation of H₂ results in a more stable configuration. Recommended video: Guided course 03:43 03:43 The radical stability trend.

Energy Considerations Chemical stability is closely related to energy levels. Free hydrogen atoms have higher potential energy due to their unbonded state. When they form H₂, energy is released, indicating that the H₂ molecule is at a lower energy state. This release of energy during bond formation is a key factor in determining the stability of molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 06:07 06:07 Introduction to free energy diagrams.