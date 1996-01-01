9. Alkenes and Alkynes
(•••) When the reaction scheme in Assessment 12.63 is done on a monosubstituted alkene, at least three equivalents of base are needed. Reacting the product of step 2 with D―Cl (D is an isotope of H) incorporates deuterium at the terminal carbon. Explain these two observations.
<IMAGE>
