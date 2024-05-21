Boron tribromide (BBr3) cleaves ethers to give alkyl halides

and alcohols.

R-O-R′ + BBr3 → R-O-BBr2 + R′Br

R-O-BBr2 + 3H2O → ROH + B(OH)3 + 2HBr

The reaction is thought to involve attack by a bromide ion

on the Lewis acid–base adduct of the ether with BBr3

(a strong Lewis acid).

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of butyl methyl ether

with BBr3 to give (after hydrolysis) butan-1-ol

and bromomethane.