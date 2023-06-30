Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityEnantiomeric Excess
1:46 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook Question

A solution of an unknown compound (3.0 g of the compound in 200 mL of solution), when placed in a polarimeter tube 2.0 dm long, was found to rotate the plane of polarized light 18° in a counterclockwise direction. What is the specific rotation of the compound?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
4:21m

Watch next

Master How to calculate enantiomeric excess. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:21
How to calculate enantiomeric excess.
Johnny Betancourt
255
2
00:50
Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation
Johnny Betancourt
219
1
02:47
Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation
Johnny Betancourt
180
2
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.