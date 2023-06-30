Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASLactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions
10:47 minutes
Problem 20a
Textbook Question

In the presence of a trace of acid, d-hydroxyvaleric acid forms a cyclic ester (lactone). HO-CH2CH2CH2CH2-COOH (delta-hydroxyvaleric acid) (a) Give the structure of the lactone, called delta-valerolactone. (b) Propose a mechanism for the formation of delta-valerolactone.

Verified Solution
clock
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
5:19m

Watch next

Master Lactones and Lactams with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:19
Lactones and Lactams
Johnny Betancourt
277
4
7
01:33
Cyclization Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
391
1
6
03:35
Cyclic Anhydrides and Imides
Johnny Betancourt
238
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.