In the presence of a trace of acid, d-hydroxyvaleric acid forms a cyclic ester (lactone).
HO-CH2CH2CH2CH2-COOH (delta-hydroxyvaleric acid)
(a) Give the structure of the lactone, called delta-valerolactone.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the formation of delta-valerolactone.
