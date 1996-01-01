9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
1:10 minutes
Problem 10c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) LOOKING AHEAD Ethinylestradiol is a synthetic hormone mimic used as a contraceptive for its ability to prevent ovulation. Suggest a mechanism for the synthesis using sodium acetylide and estrone, followed by quenching with acid.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Understanding how to convert terminal alkynes to alkynides. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos