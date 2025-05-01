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Multiple Choice
Draw a structure for pentyl benzothioate.
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1
Identify the functional group in benzothioate, which is a thioester. A thioester has the general structure R-C(=O)-S-R'.
Recognize that 'benzothioate' indicates the presence of a benzene ring attached to the thioester group. Therefore, the structure will include a benzene ring connected to the carbonyl carbon of the thioester.
Determine the 'pentyl' group, which is a five-carbon alkyl chain. This will be attached to the sulfur atom of the thioester group.
Draw the benzene ring, which is a six-membered carbon ring with alternating double bonds.
Connect the benzene ring to the carbonyl carbon (C=O), then attach the sulfur atom (S) to the carbonyl carbon, and finally, attach the pentyl group to the sulfur atom to complete the structure of pentyl benzothioate.
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