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Multiple Choice
Provide IUPAC name for following molecule.
A
isobutane cyclopentenylthioate
B
S-isobutyl cyclopentanecarbothioate
C
S-cyclopentenyl isobutanecarbothioate
D
S-isobutyl cyclopentenylthioate
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group present in the molecule. The structure shows a thioester group, which is characterized by a sulfur atom bonded to a carbonyl group (C=O).
Determine the parent chain for the thioester. The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms that includes the carbonyl carbon. In this case, the parent chain is a cyclopentane ring attached to the carbonyl group.
Identify the alkyl group attached to the sulfur atom. In this structure, the sulfur atom is bonded to an isobutyl group, which is a four-carbon branched alkyl group.
Name the thioester using the IUPAC naming convention. The name is derived from the alkyl group attached to the sulfur and the parent chain. The suffix '-thioate' is used for thioesters.
Combine the names of the alkyl group and the parent chain to form the IUPAC name. The correct IUPAC name for this molecule is 'S-isobutyl cyclopentanecarbothioate', indicating the isobutyl group attached to the sulfur and the cyclopentane ring as the parent chain.
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