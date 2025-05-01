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Multiple Choice
Provide common name of following thioester.
A
S-butyl pentanethioate
B
S-pentyl thiobutyrate
C
O-butyl valeratethioate
D
S-butyl thiovalerate
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group present in the structure. The image shows a thioester, which is characterized by a sulfur atom bonded to an acyl group.
Determine the acyl group. The acyl group is derived from a carboxylic acid, and in this structure, it is a pentanoic acid (five carbon atoms in the chain).
Identify the alkyl group attached to the sulfur atom. In this structure, the sulfur is bonded to a butyl group (four carbon atoms in the chain).
Combine the names of the acyl and alkyl groups to form the common name of the thioester. The acyl group (pentanoic acid) becomes 'thiovalerate' when combined with the sulfur, and the alkyl group (butyl) is prefixed with 'S-' to indicate its attachment to the sulfur.
The common name of the thioester is 'S-butyl thiovalerate', which reflects the structure shown in the image.
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