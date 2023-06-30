The reaction of (R)-1-iodo-2-methylbutane with hydroxide ion forms an alcohol without breaking any bonds to the asymmetric center. The alcohol rotates the plane of polarization of plane-polarized light counterclockwise. What is the configuration of (+)-2-methyl-1-butanol?
