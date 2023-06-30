Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityOptical Activity
1:44 minutes
Problem 4b
Textbook Question

The reaction of (R)-1-iodo-2-methylbutane with hydroxide ion forms an alcohol without breaking any bonds to the asymmetric center. The alcohol rotates the plane of polarization of plane-polarized light counterclockwise. What is the configuration of (+)-2-methyl-1-butanol?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
6:m

Watch next

Master Specific rotation vs. observed rotation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
06:
Specific rotation vs. observed rotation.
Johnny Betancourt
257
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.