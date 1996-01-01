19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Carbonic anhydrase is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of carbon dioxide to bicarbonate ion (Section 2.2). It is a metalloenzyme, with Zn2 + coordinated at the active site by three histidine side chains. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
