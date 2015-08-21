10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
Problem 8f
(••••) In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH₂ . (e) Carbenes have great synthetic utility, especially in the synthesis of cyclopropanes from alkenes. Based on your answers to (a)–(d), show a mechanism for the cyclopropanation of cyclohexene. .
