Each pair of structures represents two valid resonance structures. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to justify the formation of the one on the left from the one on the right.
(b)
(b)
Draw the resonance structure that would result from the indicated movement of electrons.
(a)
For each of the molecules shown, do the following:
(i) Identify all pushable pairs.
(ii) Identify all places where electrons can be pushed.
(iii) Draw one valid resonance structure.
(a)
Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(d)
(f)
Identify the resonance structure that will be produced given the molecule shown and the electron flow indicated.
(a)