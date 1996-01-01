11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
4:22 minutes
Problem 12x
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Explain why iodine (I2) does not react with ethane, even though I2 is more easily cleaved homolytically than the other halogens.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
43
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning