19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal
Problem 22
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Biochemists studying the structure of collagen (a fibrous protein in connective tissue) found cross-links containing α,β-unsaturated aldehydes between protein chains. Show the structures of the side chains that react to form these cross- links, and propose a mechanism for their formation in a weakly acidic solution.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Mechanism with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice