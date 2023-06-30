Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsHydrogenation
Problem 11
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared: c. CH3CH2C≡CH --> CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH3

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
General properties of catalytic hydrogenation.

General properties of catalytic hydrogenation.
Johnny Betancourt
