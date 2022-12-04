a. If a hydrocarbon has nine carbon atoms, three double bonds, and one ring, how many hydrogen atoms must it have?
Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation
= 1/2(2C + 2 - H)
C = number of carbons
H = number of hydrogens
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
282
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt