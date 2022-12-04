Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryDegrees of Unsaturation
4:16 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook Question

a. If a hydrocarbon has nine carbon atoms, three double bonds, and one ring, how many hydrogen atoms must it have? Hint: If you prefer to use a formula, elements of unsaturation = 1/2(2C + 2 - H) C = number of carbons H = number of hydrogens

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
282
Was this helpful?
2:39m

Watch next

Master The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:39
The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules.
Johnny Betancourt
554
3
5
01:02
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
324
7
00:34
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
296
6
00:30
Is the following molecule saturated?
Johnny Betancourt
278
4
01:15
What index of hydrogen deficiency is.
Johnny Betancourt
489
1
6
00:45
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
317
2
7
00:27
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
320
4
00:37
What is the IHD of the following molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
249
2
8
02:17
How to use IHD with molecular formula.
Johnny Betancourt
458
2
6
01:20
What is the IHD for C4H7Cl?
Johnny Betancourt
394
2
6
00:46
Calculating IHD using molecular formula
Johnny Betancourt
292
2
5
00:24
Calculating IHD using molecular formula
Johnny Betancourt
371
1
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.