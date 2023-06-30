Phenol reacts with three equivalents of bromine in CCl4 (in the dark) to give a product of formula C6H3OBr3. When this product is added to bromine water, a yellow solid of molecular formula C6H2OBr4 precipitates out of the solution. The IR
spectrum of the yellow precipitate shows a strong absorption (much like that of a quinone) around 1680 cm-1. Propose structures for the two products.
