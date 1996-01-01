7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
0:59 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Would you expect the following substitution reaction to proceed with inversion or racemization? Why?
Verified Solution
59s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice