10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
Magnesium monoperoxyphthalate (MMPP) epoxidizes alkenes much like mCPBA. MMPP is more stable, however, and it may be safer to use for large-scale and industrial reactions. Propose a mechanism for the reaction of trans-2-methylhept-3-ene with MMPP, and predict the structure of the product(s).
<IMAGE>
