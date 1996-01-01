Contrast with other reagents: \( \mathrm{HBr} \) with peroxide causes anti-Markovnikov addition of H and Br, not diols; \( \mathrm{Br_2} \) in \( \mathrm{CCl_4} \) adds bromines in anti fashion, not hydroxyl groups; \( \mathrm{H_2O} \) with \( \mathrm{H_2SO_4} \) leads to Markovnikov hydration, not necessarily syn diol formation.