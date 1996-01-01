1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
Problem 2m
(•) Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet. (e) 6 electrons
