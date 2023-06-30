The central carbon atom of an allene is a member of two double bonds, and it has an interesting orbital arrangement that holds the two ends of the molecule at right angles to each other.
(a) Draw an orbital diagram of allene, showing why the two ends are perpendicular.
(b) Draw the two enantiomers of penta-2,3-diene. A model may be helpful.
