1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
Problem 17
Another way the preceding might be presented is to say that the minor resonance structure(s) reveal the reactivity of a molecule. Show how the minor resonance structure(s) can help us understand that the following reactions occur with the regioselectivity shown. where nucleophiles add where electrophiles add where H⁺ add
