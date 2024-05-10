10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
Problem 9-43a
Deduce the structure of each compound from the information given. All unknowns in this problem have molecular formula C8H12.
(a) Upon catalytic hydrogenation, unknown W gives cyclooctane. Ozonolysis of W, followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide, gives octanedioic acid, HOOC-(CH2)6-COOH. Draw the structure of W.
