Deduce the structure of each compound from the information given. All unknowns in this problem have molecular formula C 8 H 12 .

(a) Upon catalytic hydrogenation, unknown W gives cyclooctane. Ozonolysis of W, followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide, gives octanedioic acid, HOOC-(CH 2 ) 6 -COOH. Draw the structure of W.