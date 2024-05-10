15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:E/Z Diastereoisomerism
Problem 17.74
(•••) A graduate student ran a reaction that produced a mixture of the following two compounds. After painstaking purification, she is able to separate the two compounds. Using ¹H NMR, how can she determine which diastereomer is in which separated sample?
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
