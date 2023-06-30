Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry24. CarbohydratesMonosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
Problem 23a
Textbook Question

Two sugars, A and B, are known to be glucose and galactose, but it is not certain which one is which. On treatment with nitric acid, A gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, while B gives an optically active aldaric acid. Which sugar is glucose, and which is galactose?

Verified Solution
Master Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid) with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
Johnny Betancourt
11:
Which monosaccharides would produce aldaric acid?
Johnny Betancourt
