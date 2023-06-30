Two sugars, A and B, are known to be glucose and galactose, but it is not certain which one is which. On treatment with nitric acid, A gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, while B gives an optically active aldaric acid. Which sugar is glucose, and which is galactose?
