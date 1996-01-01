18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Retrosynthesis
Problem 18c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Describe how 3-methyl-1-phenyl-3-pentanol can be prepared from benzene. You can use any inorganic reagents and solvents, and any organic reagents provided they contain no more than two carbons.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Aromatic synthesis starting with benzene/benzene derivatives with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice