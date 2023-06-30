Oxidative cleavages can help to determine
the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.
(b) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give
the following triacid plus one equivalent of propionic acid.
Propose a structure for the alkyne.
<
of reaction>
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General features of alkyne cleavage. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt