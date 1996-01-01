3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
Problem 5.63c
(••••) Parts (a)–(d) of this assessment assist in the development of what will become a common theme in organic reactions and should be worked in order. [Think carefully about how each question relates to the others.]
(c) Without worrying about the mechanism of the reaction, estimate an equilibrium constant for the following carbonyl addition reaction based on the relative stability of the Lewis bases.
<IMAGE>
