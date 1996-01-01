Step 2: Recognize that the gauche conformation is a term typically used for substituted ethanes (like butane) where two substituents are 60° apart. In ethane, since all substituents are hydrogens, the main conformations are staggered and eclipsed. However, if considering substituted ethanes, the gauche conformation has intermediate energy between staggered and eclipsed due to some steric hindrance but less than fully eclipsed.