Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry24. CarbohydratesEpimerization
Multiple Choice

What is an epimer?

19
2:57m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:57
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
157
04:10
Enolate Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
115
1
02:08
Enediol Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
140
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.