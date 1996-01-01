Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
24. Carbohydrates
Epimerization
What is an epimer?
A pair of stereoisomers that differ at one, and only one, stereocenter.
A sugar where the first stereocenter in the chain is on the right in the standard Fisher projection.
A stereoisomer with two or more stereocenters and a plane of symmetry (or can be rotated into having a plane of symmetry).
The relationship between D/L sugars.
