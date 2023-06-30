Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts
with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR
spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master 1H NMR Chemical Shifts with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt