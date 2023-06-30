Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectH NMR Table
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.

