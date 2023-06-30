a. Given the Ka values, estimate the pKa value of each of the following acids without using a calculator (that is, is it between 3 and 4, between 9 and 10, and so on?):
1. nitrous acid (HNO2), Ka=4.0×10−4
2. nitric acid (HNO3), Ka=22
3. bicarbonate (HCO3−), Ka=6.3×10−11
4. hydrogen cyanide (HCN), Ka=7.9×10−10
5. formic acid (HCOOH), Ka=2.0×10−4
6. phosphoric acid (H3PO4), Ka=2.1
