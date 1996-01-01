15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
Problem 23
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) SPECTROSCOPY INSIGHTS How might you use ¹³C NMR spectroscopy to differentiate between the possible ortho, meta, and para products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction shown?
