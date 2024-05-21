9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
Problem 10.19b
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
b. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexanol to 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
