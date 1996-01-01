20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
When a carboxylic acid is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, the label is incorporated into both oxygens of the acid. Propose a mechanism to account for this. CH3C=O(OH) + H2O HCl ⇌ + H2O If an ester is dissolved in isotopically labeled water (H2O18) and an acid catalyst is added, where will the label reside in the product?
