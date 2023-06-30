Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsCarbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
4:20 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

The following reaction is called the pinacol rearrangement. The reaction begins with an acid-promoted ionization to give a carbocation. This carbocation undergoes a methyl shift to give a more stable, resonance-stabilized cation. Loss of a proton gives the observed product. Propose a mechanism for the pinacol rearrangement. (CH3)2C(OH)C(CH3)2OH pinacol

H2SO4, heat—> pinacolone H3CC(=O)C(CH3)3

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
0:47m

Watch next

Master Understanding why carbocations shift. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
00:47
Understanding why carbocations shift.
Johnny Betancourt
561
2
4
03:34
Hydride Shift
Johnny Betancourt
465
2
7
03:43
Alkyl Shift
Johnny Betancourt
450
13
05:14
Ring Expansion
Johnny Betancourt
712
21
00:23
Intro
Johnny Betancourt
246
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.