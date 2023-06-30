The following reaction is called the pinacol rearrangement. The reaction begins with an acid-promoted ionization to give a carbocation.
This carbocation undergoes a methyl shift to give a more stable, resonance-stabilized cation.
Loss of a proton gives the observed product.
Propose a mechanism for the pinacol rearrangement.
(CH3)2C(OH)C(CH3)2OH pinacol
H2SO4, heat—>
pinacolone H3CC(=O)C(CH3)3
