Step 4: To obtain p-nitroaniline, one strategy is to first nitrate benzene to get nitrobenzene, reduce the nitro group to an amino group (forming aniline), then protect the amino group by acetylation to prevent it from interfering in further reactions, followed by nitration to introduce the nitro group at the para position relative to the protected amino group, and finally hydrolyze the acetyl group to regenerate the free amino group.