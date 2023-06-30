Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionCyanohydrin
Problem 21a
a-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. b. What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde that is used is 3-methylbutanal? c. What aldehyde is needed to prepare isoleucine?

