Name the molecule

Alright, guys, let's do the AIPAC name first. So the AIPAC name would be four carbons. I would have a butin OIC acid. Wow, that is not beauty annoyed, butin No wick, but I'm going to change it to butin a mine, right? Awesome. Is this becomes a butin? Um, I What substitutes do I have? Well, because the fact that this is AIPAC, I could just use numbers, so it would be too three. So this is looking like a dime Ethel and ah, hydroxy age comes before em. So it's gonna be in terms of the route name. It's gonna be two comma. Oops, Just second hydroxy comes first, so it's gonna be three hydroxy two comma three dime Ethel Beauty 10 a mind. Perfect. But we're not done. We need to name the alcohol group on the end, and that always comes first. Okay, So did you guys have any problems naming this? This is called a vinyl group. Guys, that's just a common substitute. You should know. So this would be n vinyl and then the rest of the name. Okay, so n vinyl. And then you got your route cool. So let's do common. So common is going to be, um, a Butte beauty Eric Acid. So instead of beauty, Rick acid, it will be if you trim, I'd beauty remind I'm sorry if you tear mind. Okay? And we know that the substance we're gonna be named using Greek symbols. So pretty much I'm actually gonna move this over because I drew it too far out. I want to move it back in so I can have a space for everything else. The end vinyl doesn't change, guys, so and vinyl stays the same. But now I'm gonna have all these substitutes with Greek symbols and the Greek symbols. I'm gonna be using our Alfa and beta. Okay, So in alphabetical order, it would be beta hydroxy and then Alfa Beta dime Ethel Beauty remind. Alright, guys. Awesome. So not so bad. Let's move onto the next problem.

